Tuesday evening forecast October 12

Local Forecast

Temperatures are warming through Saturday, due high pressure aloft combined with offshore flow near the surface. As winds shift northeast there is potential for a moderate Santa Ana wind event by Friday. Onshore flow will then strengthen into early next week, prompting a cool down.

A Wind Advisory will remain along southern Santa Barbara County through Wednesday morning. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible, prompting very dry fuels. As offshore trends increase, northerly winds will increase once again late Wednesday.

Expect a minor disturbance to sweep into our state, bringing some isolated clouds and stronger northerly winds into Wednesday. This will likely prompt wind advisories across southern Santa Barbara County and temperatures will warm slightly. Daytime highs near coast will range in the 60s to 70s, with 70s to 80s inland.

The upper level ridge will settle further into Thursday and Friday, this will lead to warmer temperatures and a northeast flow. A moderate Santa Ana wind event by Friday could bring wind gusts between 30 to 50 mph.

The ridge will weaken into weekend, leading to more cloud cover and cooler temperatures early next week.