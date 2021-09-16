Thursday evening forecast September 16

Local Forecast

A persistent marine layer will prompt night to morning cloud cover across coastal areas and lower valleys through at least Saturday. Onshore flow will create breezy to gusty afternoon winds in the mountains and high deserts. Daytime highs are likely to remain below average through the weekend, with highs near the coast in the 60s to 70s and valleys in the 70s to 80s. Expect temperatures to warm further into early next week.

Onshore flow is likely to weaken slightly into Friday, leading to a 1 to 3 degrees of warming, mainly across the interior valleys. But overall looking at little change from today, as most areas wake up to cloud cover and then gradually clear. Highs will still remain below average through the weekend, with most areas 4 to 8 degrees cooler than average.

Weakening onshore flow will lead to a gradual warming trend through the weekend. However, a trough will arrive over northern California which may possibly pause the warming trend until resuming early next week. The system is likely to break before arriving to the Central Coast, but it could create stronger northeast winds.