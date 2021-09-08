Wednesday evening forecast September 8th

Local Forecast

Due to a ridge of high pressure the region will remain warm through the week, with warmth likely into the weekend. The marine layer will be limited to the coastline prompting some night to morning cloud cover. Plus expect a chance of monsoonal thunderstorms across the interior on Thursday.

A Heat Advisory will continue across the interior of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties through Friday night. Temperatures are likely to reach between 96 to 106 degrees, along with very dry fuels.

The ridge of high pressure is expected to shift further east into Thursday and the air mass will weaken. Despite this change temperatures will likely remain above average by 5 to 10 degrees. This will make room for the potential of some monsoonal moisture, prompting muggy conditions and slight chance of thunderstorms across the interior.

At this time the ridge of high pressure and a weak marine layer will likely remain through the weekend. With gradual cooling into next week, as onshore flow gradually strengthens.