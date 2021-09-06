Monday evening forecast – September 6

Local Forecast

Hot temperatures will remain this week, due to a ridge of high pressure parked along the west coast. A shallow marine layer will persists, allowing for night to morning cloud cover across the coastal areas. Plus expect a chance of monsoonal moisture on Thursday, with the potential for muggy conditions and slight chance of thunderstorms along the eastern mountains.

A Heat Advisory will remain across the interior of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties until Friday at 8 PM. Temperatures will likely reach between 96 to 106 degrees. While relative humidity could range from 8 to 20% creating the perfect recipe for fire weather conditions. Daytime highs near the coast will reach the 70s to 80s, while interior areas warm in the 90s to 100s.

Onshore flow will strengthen slightly into Tuesday, bringing some relief across the interior valleys as temperatures drop 5 to 10 degrees. Despite the minor cool down, temperatures are likely to rebound on Wednesday as high pressure strengthens.

By Thursday monsoonal moisture will be possible, with an increase in mid to high level clouds. At this time we will likely remain relative dry but muggy conditions are possible.