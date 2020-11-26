Thursday morning forecast November 26th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are staying cool in the 60s with Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo reaching 70 degrees even. Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties are looking at a breezy, sunny day ahead. A high surf advisory is in effect through Friday on the Central Coast.

The Santa Ana winds will pick up in Ventura County. Gusts could reach up to 65 mph in the mountains and 45 mph on the coast. There is a wind advisory in effect on the coast and a high wind warning in the mountains until 3 pm Friday. Humidity will be in the single digits to teens. There is a red flag warning in effect starting Thursday afternoon and lasting through Friday night.

By Friday evening, winds will decrease. Temperatures will slightly warm with offshore flow through Monday.

Next week will see dry patterns with periods of light offshore flow.