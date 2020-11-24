Tuesday morning forecast November 24th

Local Forecast

A ridge is quickly moving through the region, warming temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees across most areas. The South Coast will not be getting northerly flow, and therefore will instead decrease in temperature by a couple degrees. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Southern California will be between a trough and a ridge Wednesday, which will keep temperatures relatively the same and conditions calm.

Gusty north to northeast winds will start up on the South Coast Wednesday overnight, and conditions will remain dry and clear through Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will stay near normal, but may drop slightly in interior areas.

Steady warming may start on Friday with the return of the Santa Ana winds in Ventura County and with offshore flow everywhere else. There is potential for fire danger.

Monday, we are looking at high level clouds covering the region, cooling temperatures during the day with less sunshine.