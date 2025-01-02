Temperatures skyrocket Thursday, head out to the beach!

Happy Thursday! We have a clear and bright morning ahead, meaning temperatures will rise fast. Offshore flow is preventing the marine layer and fog from forming and will also help temperatures skyrocket. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week as highs climb into the upper 60s and mid 70s! Head out to the beach and enjoy! Areas north of Santa Maria are under a Wind Advisory until 10am where gusts could near 55mph. West facing beaches have a High Surf Advisory so stay out the the water! Overnight lows cool into the 40s and 50s.

We begin to cool off Friday as a weak and dying front approaches from the north. This may bring in some clouds cover and slightly breezy winds. We cool down into the 60s and will sit closer to average for this time of the year. There is a slight chance for misting and drizzle from this weak system but chances appear to be 20% or less and most of the area will get away dry.

We cool a few more degrees heading into Saturday. Another weaker system pushes behind the one on Friday. Minimal day to day change is expected other than sky cover. The weekend will be mild and pleasant. No major weather pattern shifts until we head into next week. By Tuesday temperatures warm back into the 60s and 70s and more Santa Anas arrive. The First Alert Weather team will keep an eye on new developments.