Starting out the new month with below average temperatures and gusty winds

Cold front number two moves through the area Friday, bringing frigid air and gusty winds behind it. Tjis cold front is the reason the 10% chance of rain lingers for Santa Barbara and the northern half of the Central Coast. It's likely we will stay dry, but we cant rule out a pop up shower. Fog developed late Thursday night and visibility issues arise Friday morning. All fog and low clouds that have developed will clear quickly, with sunny skies by the early afternoon. Strong northwesterly winds may inhibit any clouds from forming near the south central coast. These winds are strong enough for the National Weather Service to extend and expand their previous Wind Advisory. This advisory continues

More fog and the marine layer return on Saturday morning. Clouds will dissipate in a similar fashion to days prior. Temperatures will warm by a few degrees as high pressure slowly builds into the area.

Winds transition back towards the northeast on Sunday and the warming trend spikes Monday into Tuesday. Some areas could see a 6-12 degree temperature difference between the two days. It is likely that most of the area will be 10 degrees above average by Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be sunny and highs will be back into the middle 70s and possibly even low 80s!