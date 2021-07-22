Thursday evening forecast July 22nd

Weather

As high pressure remains along the four corner states through Saturday, temperatures will remain near seasonal. The marine layer pattern from night into morning will strengthen each day into the weekend, prompting areas of fog and low level clouds. By Sunday into Monday skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers along the south coast.

The ridge of high pressure will gradually shift northward of Nevada through this weekend. While a weak upper level low will develop over New Mexico then move westward into California and Mexico this weekend. Due to this activity moderate onshore gradients will remain near surface.

The main concern will be the marine layer stratus along with, potential moisture brought by the upper level low. As the marine layer inversion will remain shallow through at least Saturday. At this time high resolution models indicate a weak eddy circulation combined with, onshore gradients. This will allow low level clouds and areas of fog to become more widespread and push inland.

Mid to high level moisture will arrive by Saturday and increase into Sunday. With most areas looking at partly to mostly cloud skies. As onshore flow strengthens temperatures will cool gradually and expected to drop below average by Sunday.