Central Coast Restaurant Group brings dozens of jobs with more restaurants opening in the region

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Central Coast Restaurant Group is expanding with more locations throughout the region.

The organization is bringing Me n Ed's to Santa Maria.

Another location is in the works for Pismo Beach.

Blast 825 Brewery will be coming Arroyo Grande.

As the group continues to expand, managers are expecting many job openings.

The group will be holding a job fair at 1462 Grand Ave. for all locations from Orcutt to Paso Robles.

The job fair is set for July 28-29 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Managers say they are looking forward to providing the Central Coast with employment opportunities and fun places to dine and relax.