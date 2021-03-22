More construction underway at Enos Ranch Shopping Center
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - More construction is underway at the newly developed Enos Ranch Shopping Center in Santa Maria.
City developers say there is a final building pad where crews are currently building a new Jack In The Box.
They say the popular shopping center has been "a success" with parking lots packed daily.
The new fast-food restaurant is expected to open this summer.
