More construction underway at Enos Ranch Shopping Center

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - More construction is underway at the newly developed Enos Ranch Shopping Center in Santa Maria.

City developers say there is a final building pad where crews are currently building a new Jack In The Box.

They say the popular shopping center has been "a success" with parking lots packed daily.

The new fast-food restaurant is expected to open this summer.

