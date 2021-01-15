COVID-19 vaccine rolls out at Merrill Gardens

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Merrill Gardens just received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for its residents and staff members this week.

The senior assisting living center has more than 200 at-risk residents and 130 staff members who work in close contact.

About 85 percent of the large congregate received the vaccine.

Managers at the senior living center say they are thrilled to be getting the vaccine, especially after months of having to endure much isolation.

While the center's staff has worked hard to follow all health protocols during the pandemic, managers say the center is seeing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases since the holiday season.

They say getting the vaccine is coming in just in time as it gives residents a sense of hope for a better year.

