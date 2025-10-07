Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for Tuesday evening

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch carrying 28 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit has been scheduled for Tuesday evening between 8:54 p.m. and 10 p.m.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown in the image below.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms associated with the launch to be audible for people in the surrounding region, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other factors at the time of the launch.

This will be the 29th mission for the Falcon 9 on this mission which previously launched the following missions: NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, Transporter-9, NROL-146, Bandwagon-2, NROL-153, NROL-192, and 17 prior Starlink missions.