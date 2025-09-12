Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for Saturday morning

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch carrying 24 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit has been scheduled for Saturday, Sep. 13 between 8:41 a.m. and 12:41 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff and you can watch it here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown below.

There is a possibility that one or more sonic booms may be heard across the local area during the launch, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other factors.

This will be the 28th flight for the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission which previously launched: NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, Transporter-9, NROL-146, Bandwagon-2, NROL-153, NROL-192, and 16 prior Starlink missions.