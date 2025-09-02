Skip to Content
Vandenberg Space Force Base

Starlink Satellite-Carrying Rocket to Launch from Vandenberg Tuesday

Matt Wier
today at 11:11 am
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. - Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) to scheduled to launch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket into low-Earth orbit this evening, sometime between 7:33pm - 11:33pm.

On September 2nd, the rocket carrying 24 Starlink satellites will launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East. The launch supports the Department of Defense communications through low-Earth orbit technology, according to VSFB.

After stage separation, the initial stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

VSFB says those local to the area will hear the initial rumble of takeoff.

You can watch a live stream of the mission here, or X @SpaceX

