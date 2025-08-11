Dispute Over More Vandenberg Launches Continues in Front of the State Coastal Commission

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Despite issues over the purpose for launches at Vandenberg Space Force Base, the goal to get launch numbers up for SpaceX continues to be at odds with the California Coastal Commission.

The Commission meets this week in Calabasas with the Vandenberg issue set for Thursday. There is a 177-page report on the current status, plans and positions.

Meetings earlier this year and last year about the topic drew comments from outspoken residents who are unhappy when the boosters from the Falcon 9 rockets come down both on offshore platforms and an on-base location that creates a sonic boom.

The increased rocket launches are expected to be close to 100 per year. Not all create sonic booms.

The other key issue is the impacts on marine life along the coast. Vandenberg says it is studying the issue and preparing a report as it relates to the launches, and sonic booms.

Vandenberg and the commission dispute where the line is drawn between rocket launches for the Starlink program for increased cell phone reliability and rocket launches for Department of Defense programs.

Most of the launches are in a low earth orbit and very visible from Southern California. The booster rocket separation and drop down to the ocean are often seen with the naked eye at night.

The launch schedule has gone up dramatically in the last two years.

SpaceX is a federal contractor and says the commission does not have an oversight, even though the commission does not agree that the launches are all covered by this interpretation.

Since early this month, 38 rocket launches have taken place at the base. 33 of them were connected to SpaceX.

Four more are scheduled between today and August 22.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

