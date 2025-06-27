Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites scheduled for Saturday morning from Vandenberg SFB

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch of 26 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit has been scheduled from Vandenberg SFB for Saturday, June 28, at 9:47 a.m. with backup opportunities until 10:46 a.m. of the same day.

An additional launch window has been designated by SpaceX for the following day, Sunday, June 29 starting at 9:47 a.m.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that sequence is shown in the image below.

People across the Central Coast region may hear one or more sonic booms associated with the launch, but just how far that sound reaches will depend on weather and other conditions.

This will be the eigth flight for the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission which previously launched: NROL-126, Transporter-12, SPEREx, NROL-57, and three prior Starlink missions.