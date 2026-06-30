France is one of the heavy favorites to win the World Cup. This is what makes them so good

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Note: This story first appeared in The Beautiful Game by CNN Sports, our daily newsletter on all things World Cup. To subscribe, click here.

Late goals, refereeing controversy, stunning upsets and two box office penalty shootouts – yesterday was everything the World Cup will always be about. Paraguay was probably the story of the day after it battled past European heavyweight Germany, while Brazil broke Japan’s heart at the death and Morocco dumped the Netherlands out on spot-kicks.

If today’s action is anywhere near the drama of yesterday, we’re in for another treat and will need some sort of spa resort to recover. The signs certainly look promising with two of the biggest superstars in action – France’s Kylian Mbappé and Norway’s Erling Haaland. We’ll also see co-host Mexico look to reach the last 16 when they face Ecuador in the jaw-dropping Estadio Azteca (I’m jealous of anyone who’s there tonight). But first, let’s talk about Les Bleus and why I’m also jealous of all their fans as well.

The Main Thing: Why is France considered such a heavy favorite?

Even before this tournament started, you probably heard people talk about France as being one of the heavy favorites for this World Cup. That bet looks even safer now as Les Bleus have taken this competition by storm.

But what makes France so good and can anyone beat it?

First, it would be hard to argue that France doesn’t boast the most impressive squad out of all the 48 teams in North America this summer. Before we even consider the superstars in attack, the team is made up of a perfect blend of youth and experience in almost every position.

Whatever starting lineup it opts for against Sweden today, both the defense and midfield will be filled to the brim with either Champions League winners or league champions, often both. But it’s the attacking players that make this team stand out.

Real Madrid man Mbappé is certainly the jewel in the crown. The 27-year-old is one of the best players in club soccer, but his style of play seems to lend itself even more to the international stage.

In his two World Cups to date, the Frenchman has won it once and come second in the other. He’s already scored 16 goals in 17 appearances and will almost certainly overtake Lionel Messi as the World Cup’s all-time top goalscorer at some point in his career.

His pace and eye for goal are what set him apart, but it’s not as though defenders can focus solely on him. He’s joined in attack by Ousmane Dembélé, who is currently the Ballon d’Or holder (an annual award given to the best player in the world). The 29-year-old scored a hat-trick in just over half an hour of play in his nation’s last game of the tournament and has helped Paris Saint-Germain win back-to-back Champions League trophies over the past two seasons.

That pair is also joined by the likes of Désiré Doué, Rayan Cherki, Bradley Barcola and Michael Olise in attack – players who would practically walk into every other team’s starting lineup.

It’s an embarrassment of riches that’s corraled so well by France manager Didier Deschamps. The 57-year-old guided the team to World Cup glory in 2018 but also won the trophy as a player in 1998. That wealth of experience is what makes France such a force in what will be his last tournament in charge of the team.

If the squad has one weakness, it might be in the goalkeeping department with No. 1 Mike Maignan. But when your “weak link” is AC Milan’s starting shotstopper, you’re probably doing OK.

So can anyone stop Les Bleus? On paper, it doesn’t look likely. But if this World Cup has taught us anything, it’s that soccer isn’t played on paper. It’s played on a pitch that has already thrown up several surprises this summer.

Ivory Coast vs. Norway

From CNN’s Emile Nuh

When? 1 p.m. ET

Where? Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington, Texas, USA

This game looks set to be a cracker, as both teams have given solid accounts of themselves at the World Cup so far.

Ivory Coast won two of its three games to finish Group E runner-up behind Germany, with its only loss coming against the European side after a 94th-minute winner from Deniz Undav.

Norway had an identical record and finished runner-up in Group I, after a heavy 4-1 loss to France in its final group game. But manager Ståle Solbakken played a second-string side for that match and made 10 changes to the team that beat Senegal 3-2.

It means captain Martin Ødegaard and star striker Erling Haaland – whose four goals at this tournament are only bettered by Lionel Messi – are well rested and will be raring to go.

But Les Éléphants will be no easy out and will undoubtedly be inspired after seeing African counterpart Morocco progress past the Netherlands last night.

Five-time champion Brazil awaits the winner of this one in the next round.

France vs. Sweden

When? 5 p.m. ET

Where? New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA

As we’ve already talked about, France will be the undoubted favorite for this game. Les Bleus were one of only three teams to win all of their group games this summer (Mexico and Argentina were the others). The last time the nation did that was in 1998, a tournament it went on to win.

As for Sweden, it’s going to be a tough test after a less than convincing campaign so far. The Blågult had started so well, mind you, with a 5-1 thrashing of Tunisia. But that result was followed up with a 5-1 defeat against the Netherlands and a 1-1 draw with Japan. It meant Sweden progressed as one of the lucky third-place finishers.

The worrying thing for Sweden today is that its best players are definitely their forward stars. Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres and Anthony Elanga can cause damage to any defense but success in this tie will require the Blågult to defend for their lives.

No one is expecting France to lose, though, which might suit Sweden perfectly. A match against Paraguay awaits the winner.

Quote of the Day

These are the words of France midfielder Adrien Rabiot talking about his manager Didier Deschamps.

The French head coach temporarily left the tournament last week after learning about the death of his mother. He joined back up with the squad after the funeral and is now preparing his team to face Sweden.

Deschamps said he’s now focusing his energy on taking Les Bleus deep in the tournament as he tries to recover from the tragic loss. It’s set to be an emotional night for the France soccer legend, whatever happens.

WATCH: Why the internet loves soccer star Erling Haaland

Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland is winning fans far beyond the pitch this World Cup season, thanks to his surprisingly relatable, unfiltered online persona.

Norway fans take a break from the World Cup to watch some golf

By CNN’s Kyle Tatelbaum

For the second straight week, the loudest storyline in golf wasn’t on the scorecard – it was in the crowd.

A week after the US Open at Shinnecock Hills drew criticism for its treatment of eventual winner Wyndham Clark, the Travelers Championship delivered a different image. At TPC River Highlands, the atmosphere felt less like a pressure cooker and more like a festival.

Even after an hour-long weather delay paused play late Sunday, fans didn’t leave. They leaned in. What remained was a gallery that showed what the sport can look like at its best – engaged, energetic and unmistakably human.

No group embodied that more than the Norwegian fans trailing Viktor Hovland.

Many had been in Boston supporting Norway in a World Cup group stage match against France. By the evening, they had made the two-hour trip to Cromwell, Connecticut, turning a PGA Tour stop into something global. Viking hats, national jerseys and a sea of red filled the gallery as chants followed Hovland from the first tee through the finish.

And those who were patient all weekend didn’t have to wait long on Monday morning to see the fruits of their labor.

Hovland birdied the first playoff hole on 18, catching the right edge on a six-foot, seven-inch putt for birdie. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had a routine putt to extend the playoff but pulled it left.

Just like that, Norway had another win in June. Hovland may have won the playoff, but the Norwegian crowd won the week.

Mexico vs. Ecuador

By CNN’s Emile Nuh

When? 9 p.m. ET

Where? Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca), Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico has been flawless at the World Cup so far, winning all its games to finish top of Group A without conceding a single goal.

Ecuador’s journey to this point has been much more arduous, advancing to the knockout round as one of the eight best third-place finishers after a crucial 2-1 comeback win over Germany in its final group game.

But that win over the four-time World Cup champion would have undoubtedly inspired confidence in La Tri, who will be playing in the knockout round for only the second time and enters this game knowing all the pressure will be on Mexico playing on home soil.

The co-host is looking for its first knockout victory since it last served as host in 1986, and many raucous fans in the 87,500-plus capacity Estadio Azteca, along with roughly 133 million adoring Mexicans, will be expecting them to advance.

The winner will return to the Azteca to play either England or DR Congo.

The Final Whistle: Watch out for extreme weather as the World Cup prepares for a heat wave

Much was made about the potential impact of extreme weather at this summer’s tournament but, until now, it’s been relatively unaffected.

That looks to be changing soon, with millions of North Americans facing a prolonged stretch of dangerous heat that’s likely to break records.

Our expert weather team here at CNN is expecting three games to be impacted during the Round of 32.

The first is the tie between Croatia and Portugal that will kick off on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET in Toronto. Hot and muggy conditions will make it feel like the upper 80s Fahrenheit, with scattered thunderstorms also possible.

Friday’s World Cup match at 6 p.m. ET in Miami could be the venue’s hottest one yet when Argentina and Cape Verde face each other in arguably the match of the tournament. That one will kick off with a temperature near 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32.2 Celsius) and a heat index in the low 100s (37+ Celsius).

The match in Kansas City on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET between Colombia and Ghana will avoid the hottest time of the day, but a heat index in the middle 90s Fahrenheit is still expected at game time.

This is where these pesky hydration breaks finally make sense. Fair play, FIFA.

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