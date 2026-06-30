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Ventura County

Agoura Hills woman hit and killed Monday afternoon at Madera Road shopping center

KEYT
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today at 10:30 am
Published 10:42 am

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 79-year-old Agoura Hills woman died after she was hit by a vehicle while walking on the sidewalk in front of a business in a shopping center off Madera Road Monday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin stated the Simi Valley Police Department.

The driver of the involved vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Los Robles Hospital alongside three juveniles who were also in the vehicle at the time of the fatal collision and had minor injuries as a result shared the Simi Valley Police Department in a press release.

On June 29, around 2:29 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Madera Road for a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian stated the local police agency.

Arriving officers found a 79-year-old woman from Agoura Hills had life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle and she was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders noted the Simi Valley Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 79-year-old had been walking east on the sidewalk in front of a business in the Madera Road shopping center when a vehicle traveling north through the parking lot, crossed over perpendicular lanes of traffic, and onto the sidewalk detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

At this point in the investigation there is no indication that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the fatal collision, but the investigation remains open shared the local police department.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Traffic Collision Investigator Muoio at 805-583-6291 or through email at dmuoio@simivalley.org.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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