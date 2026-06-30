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Calling All Film Lovers to the Ojai Art Center

Ojai Art Center Film Noir Series
The Ojai Art Center
Ojai Art Center Film Noir Series
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Published 11:06 am

VENTURA, Calif. - If you enjoy watching films of all kinds, especially in black and white, we have just the right spot.

The Ojai Art Center is calling all film lovers to see their film noir series featuring rare restored classics.

Curator and film historian, Steve Grumette joins the Morning News to talk about what film noir is and the upcoming dates.

To learn more about film noir and the upcoming events at the Ojai Art Center visit their website.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
entertainment
Film Noir
KEYT
ojai
Ojai Art Center
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
Steve Grumette
ventura

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Andie Lopez Bornet

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