Fallout from Bills’ playoff loss escalates as owner takes veiled shot at fired coach while discussing why star WR was drafted

(CNN) — The ongoing issues between the Buffalo Bills and Keon Coleman have taken another twist – and the team’s owner has implied it’s on his former head coach.

It comes as Bills owner Terry Pegula said the decision to draft the wide receiver in 2024 was one pushed by the coaching staff, rather than Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane. Pegula fired Sean McDermott, the Bills’ former head coach, earlier this week. At the time McDermott’s dismissal was announced, it was also revealed that Beane was promoted to president of football operations.

Both Pegula and Beane were speaking to reporters on Wednesday after the Bills crashed out of the divisional round on Saturday, with Beane being asked why Coleman’s performances have so far failed to meet the standard required.

As Beane began to answer the question, Pegula interrupted to explain the situation and take the blame off Beane.

“Can I interrupt? I’ll address the Keon situation. The coaching staff pushed to draft Keon. I’m not saying Brandon wouldn’t have drafted him, but he wasn’t his next choice,” Pegula said.

“That was Brandon being a team player and taking advice from his coaching staff who felt strongly about the player.

“(Beane) has taken, for some reason, heat about it and not saying a word about it, but I’m here to tell you the true story.”

Coleman has so far struggled to live up to expectations since being a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

He finished the 2025 season with 38 receptions, 404 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 13 regular-season games with two receptions, 46 yards and one touchdown in two postseason games, coming under criticism for both his performance on and off the field.

In November, the second-year receiver was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career after the Bills confirmed he turned up late to a team meeting.

It followed a trend that pointed towards ongoing issues between Coleman and the franchise – one that now raises questions over his future with the Bills, despite him having two years left on his contract.

After Pegula gave his thoughts during Wednesday’s news conference, Beane acknowledged he was “looking” at ways to improve the team, but also took responsibility for what many Bills fans will see as a disappointing end to the season.

“Can I do better? Heck yeah,” Beane said.

Since his promotion, Beane’s first big task is to find a replacement head coach after McDermott was fired after nine seasons at the helm.

And, if there wasn’t before, there will now be major doubts about whether Coleman will be part of the new regime.

