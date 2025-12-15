Scottie Scheffler named PGA Tour Player of the Year after double major win in 2025

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler may have achieved a lot in his golf career already, but the American just keeps picking up more titles and awards.

On Monday, Scheffler was named the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year after a string of impressive performances in 2025.

The 29-year-old claimed two more major trophies this season, the PGA Championship in May and the The Open in July, to bring his career tally to four.

He also won four other PGA Tour events this year, bringing his career total to 19.

“Scottie’s consistent level of success has been nothing short of spectacular as he continues to chase history on the PGA TOUR, and we’re excited to see what he will deliver in 2026,” said PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp in a statement announcing the decision.

Scheffler came into the 2025 season having won the PGA Tour Player of the Year award – otherwise known as the Jack Nicklaus Award – three times in a row.

He now becomes just the second player in history to win the award at least four consecutive times. Tiger Woods is the only other person to do so – the golf legend actually won five straight times between 1999 and 2003.

Scheffler beat three other nominees – Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin and Rory McIlroy – to win the Jack Nicklaus Award.

Looking ahead to 2026, Scheffler will be hoping to add to his trophy haul, most notably the US Open.

It remains the only major missing for the American as he looks to complete a career grand slam – only Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and McIlroy have ever completed the feat.

Aldrich Potgieter named top rookie

Meanwhile on Monday, it was announced that Aldrich Potgieter was named the PGA Tour’s Rookie of the Year after his breakthrough season.

The 21-year-old became the ninth-youngest PGA Tour winner since the start of the 1983 season after claiming the Rocket Classic in June. He also saw his Official World Golf Ranking rise to a career-best 49th during the season.

A highlight of the South African’s game is undoubtedly his long drives, and he led the PGA Tour in both driving distance and ball speed in 2025.

“What Aldrich has achieved at such a young age is truly remarkable,” Rolapp said. “He has captivated fans across the globe including his home country of South Africa and the TOUR is thrilled to see what his future holds.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.