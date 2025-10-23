Miami Heat’s Terry Rozier, Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups arrested in federal gambling probe, officials tell CNN

By Mark Morales, Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, Chauncey Billups, have been arrested in connection with a sports betting investigation, law enforcement officials tell CNN Sports.

A third former NBA player, Damon Jones, is also being charged in the investigation, the officials say.

CNN Sports has reached out to the Heat, Trail Blazers and the NBA for comment.

Rozier is charged in a scheme where he allegedly rigged games in connection with sports bettors, officials said. The 30-year-old allegedly shared information about rosters for games and who would be on the bench with bettors, an official said. He also faked an injury nine minutes into one game to benefit the betting ring, according to officials.

In a separate alleged scheme, Billups participated in an illegal poker game that took place in Manhattan, Miami, Las Vegas and the Hamptons, officials say. The poker game allegedly invoked members of at least three of New York’s mafia families, according to officials.

Billups and Jones were paid for their participation, officials say, including one instance where Jones asked for a partial pre-payment of $2,500 before he attended one of the games.

