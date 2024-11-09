Bobby Allison, NASCAR Hall of Famer, dies at 86

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Bobby Allison, NASCAR Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 86, the auto racing body announced Saturday.

Allison died peacefully at his home in Mooresville, North Carolina, according to NASCAR. No cause of death was given.

One of the founding members of NASCAR’s “Alabama Gang,” Allison hold fourth place on the all-time wins list with 85 race wins.

Last month, Allison was recognized with his 85th victory, with NASCAR officials awarding him with the win of a disputed race in 1971 at Bowman Gray Stadium, according to the auto racing body.

He would later win the 1983 NASCAR championship and the Daytona 500 three times.

“Bobby Allison personified the term ‘racer.’ Though he is best known as one of the winningest drivers in NASCAR Cup Series history, his impact on the sport extends far beyond the record books,” NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France said in a statement.

“As a driver, he won races and championships across several NASCAR divisions. But as the leader of the famous “Alabama Gang,” Bobby connected with fans in a profound manner. In the most significant ways, he gave his all to our sport. On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I offer my deepest condolences to Bobby’s family, friends and fans on the loss of a NASCAR giant.”

In 2011, Allison was inducted into the NASCAR’s second Hall of Fame class.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.