Russia sets up group decider with Spain in Davis Cup finals

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev has helped Russia beat Ecuador at the Davis Cup finals to set up a clash with Spain to decide which will go through as a group winner. Russia and defending champion Spain both have one point in Group A, played in Madrid. They will meet in the Spanish capital on Sunday. Britain downed France 2-1 after winning both singles in Innsbruck. Britain and France both have one point in Group C. Britain plays the pointless Czech Republic next with the chance to seal its spot in the quarterfinals. Kazakhstan fought back to top Sweden 2-1. Kazakhstan can clinch its quarterfinals appearance if it beats Canada in Group B.