Malaysian shot putter disqualified after winning gold medal

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Controversy has broken out at the Paralympic Games. Malaysian shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli appeared to have won gold in the shot put in the F20 class. But after the victory he was disqualified because he had shown up late for the competition. International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence says Zolkefli and two others — who did not reach the podium — were allowed to compete under protest after they failed to appear on time for the event. He says it was possible the Malaysian had a legitimate excuse. After the event it was ruled he did not. Spence says “abusive” comments since then on social media have targeted Ukrainian and Paralympic officials.