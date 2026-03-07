Skip to Content
Brad Jay announcing KTYD and Paralympics from Milan, Italy

Brad Jay shares how he works two announcing jobs around the clock in Milan, Italy
March 7, 2026 11:59 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Dj and snowboarding announcer Brad Jay is doing all his jobs from Milan, Italy.

After announcing the Winter Olympics he stayed on to announcer the Paralympics and he is still doing is day job for KTYD.

"It is official the Paralympic games have kicked off here in Milan, Italy, and I get a lot of questIons Brad Jay how do you do you KTYD shows from Milan, Italy guess what I double duty it in the same studio, check this out here is the studio this is where I do my KTYD shows and this is where I call all the action form the Paralympics and the Winter Olympic games it is not super special but I love it," said Brad Jay.

He has covered 9 summer and winter games and intends to keep going until he can cover the games in Los Angeles.

You can follow him on KTYD and social media ,too.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

