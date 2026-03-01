Skip to Content
More Sports

Brad Jay mixes work with pleasure during Olympic coverage

Brad Jay shares images of Italy during his Olympic and Paralympic coverage
By
Updated
today at 9:28 pm
Published 8:49 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Local DJ Brad Jay stayed in Italy after the Olympics to announce the Paralympic Games.

Most people know his voice from KTYD and KJEE fame.

He makes time to broadcast music between covering sports.

Brad Jay has been announcing extreme sports at the X Games for ages and as those sports grew in popularity he became a valued announcer at the Olympics and Paralympics.

Between competitions he has been taking in the sights with his wife and sharing videos on social media.

"Here in Venice, not California, but Venice, Italy, got to go on the gondola today, just loving it out here in between Paralympic and Winter Games," said Brad Jay.

Brad Jay has announced 9 Olympic Games and is looking forward to doing it closer to home, when the summer games return to Los Angeles.

Article Topic Follows: More Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.