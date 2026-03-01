Brad Jay mixes work with pleasure during Olympic coverage

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Local DJ Brad Jay stayed in Italy after the Olympics to announce the Paralympic Games.

Most people know his voice from KTYD and KJEE fame.

He makes time to broadcast music between covering sports.

Brad Jay has been announcing extreme sports at the X Games for ages and as those sports grew in popularity he became a valued announcer at the Olympics and Paralympics.

Between competitions he has been taking in the sights with his wife and sharing videos on social media.

"Here in Venice, not California, but Venice, Italy, got to go on the gondola today, just loving it out here in between Paralympic and Winter Games," said Brad Jay.

Brad Jay has announced 9 Olympic Games and is looking forward to doing it closer to home, when the summer games return to Los Angeles.