Competitors throw down their beanbags in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-The World's Largest Cornhole Tournament brought competitors and fans to Ventura.

The Throw Down, that got it's start as a block party outside Spencer Makenzie's Fish Company in 2010, is now a 3 day competition at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

The competition location is known for an ocean breeze.

Organizers added more levels of competition, mixed martial arts, a nitro circus motocross demonstration and a classic car show to the event.

Teams came from far and wide and celebrities took part, too.

"We do have Shemar Moore, we have 16 different celebrities here on Saturday to play on a live ESPN tournament," said event spokesperson Mary Osborne, "They played for their charity of choice and they played for Industry Horror, which is our local Ventura charity, we had all these amazing people from all over fly into Ventura and party and play cornhole."

Industry Horror is a nonprofit clothing company that helps and inspires people on the spectrum.

Cornhole players and fans dined on Spencer Mackenzie's fish tacos and more.

They took photos with a giant cornhole and they enjoyed bands and dj's.

If anyone is interested in entering next year they can visit https://thethtrowdowncornholetournament.com