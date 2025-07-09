Skip to Content
Esquer goes deep to help Foresters win season series against Blues

The Foresters improve to 4-2 against San Luis Obispo
By
Published 8:27 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The new kid is alright!

Playing in just his second game with the Santa Barbara Foresters, Xavier Esquer of UCSB, snapped a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning with a 3-run homer to left and that is how the game finished up 5-2 over San Luis Obispo.

(The Foresters celebrate the 3-run home run by Esquer. Entenza Design).

With the win the Foresters improved to 4-2 against the Blues to clinch the season series with one game remaining between the rivals which is Thursday at 6 p.m. in San Luis Obispo.

Foresters pitcher Nic Abraham from the University of Tennessee improved to 2-0 after working 5 innings with seven strikeouts.

(Nic Abraham struck out the side in the first inning. Entenza Design).

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

