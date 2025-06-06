Two UCSB pitchers lead Santa Barbara Foresters to opening day shutout win

IRVINE, Calif. - A pair of UCSB Gauchos pitchers led the way in the Santa Barbara Foresters’ 4-0 opening-day victory over the OC Riptide at Great Park in Irvine. While Hudson Barrett and Frank Camarillo put up nine innings of zeroes and allowed only two hits, the Foresters bats came through as well, with every hitter in the lineup but one reaching base.

UCSB lefty Barrett got the inaugural start for the Foresters and was nearly flawless. He kept the Riptide off the scoreboard and rarely allowed them on base, giving up a hit to the first batter he saw and then nothing more than one walk in the rest of his four innings. He also showed good speed and location, striking out six.

Barrett’s Gaucho teammate, righthander Frank Camarillo, the returning EP 19 Pitcher of the Year, came on and kept the zeroes coming. He even topped Barrett, throwing five scoreless innings, striking out three and also allowing only one hit.

In the fourth, the Foresters scored the first run of the game—and their first of the summer—without a hit. Rightfielder Brenton Clark worked a one-out walk and hustled to third on a pair of wild pitches. Shortstop Easton Rulli brought Clark home with a sac fly to left field to open the scoring.

In the sixth, a baserunning error wound up costing the Foresters a chance at more. With runners on first and second, what looked like a double steal ended abruptly with two ’Sters on second. The lead runner, centerfielder Maddox Mandino, was put out coming from first, leaving just leftfielder Makani Nabarro at second alone on the bases. Nabarro made up for the mistake by then stealing second. Third baseman Easton Moomau then walked with two outs. After a pitching change, first baseman Caleb Hoover grounded out to end the threat.

Things turned out better in the seventh. After smacking a leadoff single, second baseman Sawyer Farr stole second and reached third on an error. A wild pitch shortly after brought him with run number 2.

Foresters bats provided insurance in the ninth, after Farr led off with a walk. He moved to third on a flyout. After a hit by pitch and a walk, Mandino stroked a 3-2, 2-out single through the middle to score two more runs. It was the kind of clutch, two-out hitting that has long been a Foresters hallmark.

The Foresters continue their six-game, season-opening road trip with a 4 pm start on Saturday at the Conejo Oaks. Tune in to the Foresters YouTube channel to hear all the action.

(Article courtesy of Jim Buckley, Santa Barbara Foresters).