Santa Maria native Marla Runyan will enter U.S. Olympic & Paralympic HOF

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Maria native Marla Runyan of Team USA Track & Field has been selected to enter the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame.

She joins the likes of Serena Williams, Gabby Douglas, Steve Cash and Mike Krzyzewski to be officially inducted in a special ceremony this July.

Marla Runyan is both an Olympian and Paralympian, representing Team USA Track & Field in two Olympics and two Paralympics and earning six medals, including five gold.

The Santa Maria, Calif., native and Camarillo High School graduate is the only U.S. athlete in the Games to have transitioned from a Paralympian to an Olympian and the first visually impaired athlete to ever compete in an Olympic Games.

Her specialties included the 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter, women's long jump, and she held the women's T13 400-meter world record for nearly three decades until it was broken at the Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

(Information from press release by Zeno Group).