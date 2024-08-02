Skip to Content
More Sports

Unico U13 boys soccer celebrate clubs first National Cup title

UNICO.00_00_02_06.Still001
Unico U13 boys soccer team captured a national title last month.
By
New
Published 11:43 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A 10-month journey ended in a championship and club history.

The Unico U13 Boys Soccer team of Santa Barbara captured the club's first National Cup title.

The youth soccer team went 5-0 in Kanas and allowed just one goal to claim the USYS National Presidents Cup.

From the State Cup in SoCal, to the Western Regionals in Utah and to the Nationals in Kansas, it was quite a season of soccer for the Unico u13 boys squad.

Unico u13 consists of Lucas Aguilar, Francisco Alcaraz, Vincent Alcaraz, Cruz Alvarado, Jonathan Bay Mendez, Bradley Brennan, Sebastian Gonzalez, Tanner Hug, Henry Medina, Henry Metcalfe, Cannon Miller, Sergio Morales, Nito Quintero, Chris Ramos, Joshua Santiago, Andrew Vasquez and Henry Zylstra.

The team is coached by Pablo Alaníz with assistant manager and coach Rob Brenna.

Brianna Aguilar is the team manager,

Article Topic Follows: More Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content