Unico U13 boys soccer celebrate clubs first National Cup title

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A 10-month journey ended in a championship and club history.

The Unico U13 Boys Soccer team of Santa Barbara captured the club's first National Cup title.

The youth soccer team went 5-0 in Kanas and allowed just one goal to claim the USYS National Presidents Cup.

From the State Cup in SoCal, to the Western Regionals in Utah and to the Nationals in Kansas, it was quite a season of soccer for the Unico u13 boys squad.

Unico u13 consists of Lucas Aguilar, Francisco Alcaraz, Vincent Alcaraz, Cruz Alvarado, Jonathan Bay Mendez, Bradley Brennan, Sebastian Gonzalez, Tanner Hug, Henry Medina, Henry Metcalfe, Cannon Miller, Sergio Morales, Nito Quintero, Chris Ramos, Joshua Santiago, Andrew Vasquez and Henry Zylstra.

The team is coached by Pablo Alaníz with assistant manager and coach Rob Brenna.

Brianna Aguilar is the team manager,