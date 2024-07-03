Read all about it! New book details the history of the Santa Barbara Foresters

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - From a record 10 NBC titles to the impactful Hugs for Cubs program, the Santa Barbara Foresters have a rich history.

Now there is a new book that covers all the bases: 'Stir it up! The Story of the Santa Barbara Foresters, America's Most Successful Summer Baseball Team.

The 330-page book was edited by Jim Buckley who has been a faithful Foresters volunteer for decades.

He talked to close to 50 former Foresters players and coaches who shared their Santa Barbara summer experience for the book that is a combination of oral history and Foresters memories.

The book also details the Hugs for Cubs program that was inspired by former Foresters player and coach Eric Pintard who passed away in 2004 from cancer.

100 percent of the profits from this book are going to Hugs for Cubs.

The book is available in Santa Barbara at the Mesa Bookstore and Chaucer's as well as online at www.santabarbaraforesters.org.

The book can also be bought at Foresters home games at Santa Barbara High School.

The Foresters are home on July 4th at 4:30 against the San Luis Obispo Blues.