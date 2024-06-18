Foresters win 4th straight game with season high 12 runs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Tuesday afternoon at Eddie Matthews Field was all about the bats for the ‘Sters, plating 12 runs on 11 hits and defeating the Oaks by a score of 12-5 in their most convincing win of the early season.

Nolan Souza, Jackson Freeman, and Jack Holman led the way with two hits a piece and 8 RBI combined. The 12 run outburst tied the most runs scored in a single game for the Foresters this season.

“We’ve got a lot of great players on this team,” Freeman said. “I felt like I was seeing the fastball very well today”.

Reaching base in all 4 plate appearances, Jackson Freeman had himself a day to remember.

The steadfast pitching of the Foresters remained true, started by Victor Arreola, tallying 5 innings pitched and 4 runs allowed. Ty Zahradnik followed out of the bullpen with 3 innings of no run baseball, showcasing his explosive fastball while striking out 4.

“I got a lot of arm-side run on my fastball,” Zahradnik said. “It’s a very hard pitch to hit and I feel like if I can throw that, no one can hit it”.

A round of applause and laughter echoed the Foresters post game huddle, soaking in their fourth straight victory. A corner has been turned, and the ‘Sters aren’t looking back.

The Foresters have a day off tomorrow and get back to it in a rematch with the Oaks on Thursday at 4:30pm. This is the second game of their four game homestand.

(Article courtesy of Santa Barbara Foresters)