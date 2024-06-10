Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Foresters start season off with 2 shutout wins

Santa Barbara Foresters start the season off with 2 shutout wins
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Foresters are 'zeroed in' to begin the summer.

In 18 innings the 10-time National Champion Foresters have not allowed a run.

TCU sophomore Mason Bixby and three relievers combined to blank the San Luis Obispo Blues on Saturday 2-0.

Jakson Cloud and the bullpen followed up with a 4-0 performance on Sunday in the Foresters home opening win against the Ventura Pirates.

Bixby struck out 7 in 4 perfect innings in the Foresters debut.

TCU teammate Jax Lewis followed with 3 scoreless innings striking out 3 and allowing a hit and a walk.

Jake Fields of Long Beach State pitched the 8th inning and was credited with the win.

Returning Foresters closer Will Rogers of USD finished off the 2-hit shutout by escaping a jam to get the save.

Dos Pueblos High School graduate and incoming Westmont College freshman Jesse Di Maggio knocked in a run with a hit in the 8th inning when the Foresters scored both of their runs.

On Sunday Cloud of Santa Ynez and Cal State Northridge threw 6 scoreless innings of 3-hit ball, striking out 9 Pirates without a walk.

University of Oklahoma sophomore Ty Zahradnik followed with 2 perfect innings and Garrett Stratton of Rice University followed with a flawless ninth inning.

Di Maggio knocked in the first run for the Foresters with a second inning single.

The Foresters added three runs in the 8th for some breathing room as they move to 2-0.

Santa Barbara hosts San Luis Obispo on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at their 2024 summer home, Santa Barbara High School.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

