Golden Girls! Olympic Champions Paige Hauschild and Jamie Neushul return to Santa Barbara

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Paige Hauschild and Jamie Neushul received a hero's welcome from the local water polo community in Santa Barbara.

The first-time Olympians helped the USA Women's Water Polo Team win a Gold Medal at the recently completed Tokyo Olympics.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UoDCZPXCHCg

Hauschild is a San Marcos High School graduate while Neushul is a Dos Pueblos High School alum.

The two were celebrated in their homecoming at the M Special Brewing Company in Santa Barbara.

Hauschild said, "An Olympic Gold Medal is something I think so many people dream of and to be able to actually have one around my neck at the end of the tournament with my teammates next to me it meant the world."

"It was incredible, it was an honor," added Neushul. " I mean making that team, it's the hardest team in the world to make for women's water polo and I was honestly honored to just be a part of it."

Team USA dominated Spain 14-5 in the championship game to win an unprecedented third consecutive Olympic Gold.