Goleta Thunder 12U softball team makes GVGSA history with big win

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was an historic victory for the Goleta Valley Girls Softball Association.

The Goleta Thunder 12U captured the USA Softball Western National Championship, the first-ever for this age group in GVGSA.

The team won eight straight games including a 6-4 victory over a team from Manhattan Beach in the finals.

Beau Brunner is the head coach.

The championship team consists of: Chaya Blaney, Anastasia Brunner, Zella Cassidy, Kacey Hurley, Lucy Holian, Jess Lorden, Sam Lorden, Isa Malarkey, Solana Sandoval, Ciarra Torres and Jessica Vega.

Beau Brunner is assisted by Vince Holian, Troy Hurley, Matt Lorden and Tony Sandoval.