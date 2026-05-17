DP’s Cotter is head of the class in CIF D2 400-meter race

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Dos Pueblos High School shined at the CIF-SS Track and Field Finals at Moorpark High School.

Kellan Cotter is the CIF-SS Division 2 champion in the 400-meter race with a winning time of 48.09 seconds. He was 9th in the 200-meter at 21.89.

The Chargers 4x800 relay team captured the CIF-SS D2 championship in a winning time of 7:49.32. The championship team consists of Ashton Smedley, Owen Abbott, Cullen Gully and Oliver Saleh.

Cullen Gulley came in second place in the 1,600 meter race (4:12.18) and third in the 800-meter (1:54.84).

Owen Abbott was sixth in the 1,600 meter race (4:15.35) while Smedley was 9th in that same race (4:24.28).

Phil Contakes came in 9th in the 3,200 meter race at 9:52.67.

DP finished third overall in Division 2 behind Thousand Oaks and champion Murrieta Valley.

“This is such a dedicated group of athletes," began head coach Rosina Garcia. " I am proud of how hard they have worked to get to this point. To compete at this level in such a competitive section is remarkable.”

Abbott, Cotter and Gully all advance to next week's CIF Masters Meet at Moorpark High School.

DP girls Hazel Burgess finished in sixth place in the 200-meter race (25.04 seconds) and Alix Holliingsworth finished in ninth in the discus (104-07).

Santa Barbara High School standouts Elina Stump and Malachi Johnston also advanced to the CIF Masters Meet as did San Marcos High School Dalton Shupe and Logan Patterson Deakyne.

Stump came in second in both the CIF-SS D2 triple jump (38-3) and the 100 hurdles (14.29). She finished 7th in the long jump and will be competing in all three events next week.

Johnston came in second place in the shot put (57-0.5).

Dons freshman Shea Gannon came in 8th place in the triple jump (35-2).

The Royals Dalton Shupe was third in the pole vault (13-11) while Patterson Deakyne claimed 5th in the 300 hurdles (38.92).

The San Marcos girls 4 x 800 relay team of Autumn Richardson, Sofi Hernandez, Layla Llewellyn and Elsie Tuttle came in 9th place (9:47.38).