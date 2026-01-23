Boys Basketball: San Marcos holds off Oxnard, Santa Barbara blasts Buena

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - San Marcos takes over sole possession of second place in the Channel League with a hard-fought 43-41 win over Oxnard. Senior Koji Hefner scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Royals extend their win streak to 5 games.

San Marcos led 42-32 after a Hefner three-pointer with just over 3:30 left in the game. Oxnard immediately went on a 9-0 run to pull within one point highlighted by a 4-point play by Jayden Angell with just 34 seconds remaining.

Hefner made a free throw with 17 seconds left to put the Royals up by two. Oxnard never got up a final shot and Hefner knocked away a last second pass as time ran out.

Mikey Duran-Morales led Oxnard with a game-high 21 points.

(The Royals are 8-2 in the Channel League. Entenza Design).

Santa Barbara 71, Buena 34: Brent Sharpton and Kashton Ridgell each scored 11 points for Channel-League leading Santa Barbara. The Dons are 9-1 in league.

Ventura 71, Pacifica 60

Rio Mesa 52, Dos Pueblos 37

Santa Ynez 71, Lompoc 43: Lucas Ollenburger had 14 points for the Pirates.

St. Bonaventure 63, Cate 33: Adam Ayala scored a career-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds for the Seraphs.

Santa Paula 71, Foothill Tech 63: David Alvarez tallied 25 points for the Cardinals.

Moorpark 90, Simi Valley 70: Logan Stotts scored 30 points for the Musketeers.

Thousand Oaks 55, Oaks Christian 52

Calabasas 58, Westlake 48

Camarillo 62, Royal 49