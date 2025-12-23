Wyatt Gardiner leads DP to Holiday Cage Classic title

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT). - Wyatt Gardiner scored 33 points and had 12 rebounds to lead Dos Pueblos to a 67-56 win over Polytechnic of Pasadena in the championship game of the Jim Bashore Holiday Cage Classic.

Gardiner was named MVP of tournament after posting a double-double in all three games.

DP led 50-49 heading into the fourth quarter before Gardiner and the Chargers quickly stretched the lead into double-digits.

Coulter Jay and Caleb Damron each scored 13 points for DP who improved to 8-2 on the season.

In other tournament action Sante Ynez claimed third place with a 74-60 victory over Foothill Technology of Ventura.

Arroyo Grande won the consolation championship with a decisive 55-26 win over Cabrillo.

Rounding out the tournament Channel Islands defeated host Carpinteria 57-38 in the 7th place game.