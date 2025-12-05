Water Polo wrap: San Marcos loses showdown to Newport; DP takes down Marlborough

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - San Marcos jumped out to a 4-0 lead early in the second quarter but Newport Harbor stormed back and took the lead midway through the third quarter and edged the Royals 13-11.

(Charlotte Raisin scored 3 first half goals as the Royals led 5-4 at the break. Entenza Design).

USC-bound Charlotte Raisin and Harvard-commit Bethany King each had four goals for the Royals who suffered their first loss in four games this year.

Earlier in the day Dos Pueblos led 3-0 after the first quarter and never trailed in an 11-8 victory against Marlborough.

(Freshman Charlotte Neushul scores in the second quarter).

The Chargers are 2-0 to start the year.

Santa Barbara High School won both of their games at the Newbury Park Tournament, beating the host Panthers 17-4 and then Rio Mesa 16-9.