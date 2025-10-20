Round Table wrap: DP sweeps Athlete of the Week honors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Dos Pueblos High School took home both the boys and girls Athlete of the Week Awards at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon inside Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Junior water polo player Grant Nelson was honored on the boy's side after he led the Chargers to a thrilling 14-13 triple-overtime win against Buena that gave DP the Channel League regular season title.

Nelson scored two goals in the extra sessions. He totaled 4 goals overall.

The girls winner is Dos Pueblos golfer Celeste Alcaraz who led the Chargers past Santa Barbara to win the Channel League championship and finish off an undefeated regular season.

Alcaraz shot a 40 to earn medalist honors.

(Alcaraz was medalist for DP in all of their league wins. Courtesy photo).

She did not attend the luncheon as she was competing in Oxnard.

At the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table in Orcutt, Tavin Wilding was named the Athlete of the Week on the boy's side.

The Valley Christian Academy running back rushed for 123 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 56-27 win against Coast Union.

No girls athlete was selected.