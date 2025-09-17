DP dominates Santa Barbara in boys water polo

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT). - Dos Pueblos raced out to a 6-1 lead after the first quarter and never let Santa Barbara in the game as the Chargers won 17-6 in their Channel League opener.

The Dons fell to 0-2 in league.

Grant Nelson scored a game-high 7 goals as DP led 13-3 at halftime and called off the dogs in the second half.

Aracin Marshall dished out 8 assists and freshman Koa Zertuche had 13 saves for the Chargers who improved to 10-2 overall.

Santa Barbara was led by Paolo Borgioli who had 2 goals and 2 assists.