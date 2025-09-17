Skip to Content
High School Sports

DP dominates Santa Barbara in boys water polo

SB DP.00_00_31_24.Still002
Lucas Neushul scored 3 straight goals in the second quarter
By
Published 11:13 pm

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT). - Dos Pueblos raced out to a 6-1 lead after the first quarter and never let Santa Barbara in the game as the Chargers won 17-6 in their Channel League opener.

The Dons fell to 0-2 in league.

Grant Nelson scored a game-high 7 goals as DP led 13-3 at halftime and called off the dogs in the second half.

Aracin Marshall dished out 8 assists and freshman Koa Zertuche had 13 saves for the Chargers who improved to 10-2 overall.

Santa Barbara was led by Paolo Borgioli who had 2 goals and 2 assists.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
dos pueblos chargers
KEYT
Santa Barbara
water polo

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content