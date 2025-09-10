San Marcos outlasts rival Santa Barbara in five sets in girls volleyball nail-biter

SANTA BARBARA, Calif (KEYT). - San Marcos was pushed to the limit by upset-minded Santa Barbara but the experienced Royals pulled out a 5-set thriller in Channel League girls volleyball.

The visiting Royals moved to 5-0 in league by outlasting the young Dons 25-27, 25-14, 20-25, 25-17, 15-6.

Santa Barbara is now 3-2 in league.

All 15 Royals players are seniors while many of the Dons key players are sophomores and juniors.

(Cora Loomer helped the Royals rally for a 5-set win. Entenza Design).