Dos Pueblos claims three of the four Athlete of the Week honors at Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif (KEYT). - Dos Pueblos High School student-athletes had a busy day collecting honors at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

With no luncheon last Monday due to Labor Day, there were two weeks of awards handed out.

The two Female Athlete of the Week honors went to the pass-catch combination of quarterback Kacey Hurley and receiver/safety Ruby Streatfeild from DP flag football.

Hurley threw ten touchdown passes two weeks ago in two Chargers victories and threw four more last week in two more victories including a 15-14 thriller over rival San Marcos.

Streatfeild opened up that rivalry game with a 60-yard touchdown catch.

She ended up with 7 receptions and also completed a pass for the game-winning conversion late in the game.

The two Male Athlete of the Week honors went to Dos Pueblos defensive standout Kaarlo Malik-Anderson and Carpinteria High School running back/defensive back Drew Filippini.

Malik-Anderson led defense two weeks ago as the Chargers shutout Royal 19-0.

Last Friday Filippini scored four touchdowns as Carpinteria won their season-opener 52-7 at Santa Clara in Oxnard.