Skip to Content
High School Sports

Cate coach Ben Soto receives Hall of Fame honor from CBCA

BEN SOTO.00_00_09_20.Still001
Ben Soto has coached at Cate High School for over 30 years
By
New
Published 11:39 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Longtime Cate High School coach Ben Soto was honored by the California Baseball Coaches Association with a Hall of Fame Award.

He was commended for his success and service to California high school baseball.

Soto has led the Rams baseball team in Carpinteria for 32 years and has won 17 league titles.

"I am honored for this acknowledgement and a heartfelt thanks to God for putting me on this coaching path that I am on," began Soto.

"To all the coaches ( to many to name ) who I have coached with that have influenced me in a positive way, ( Mr. Pannizion and  Mr Warren to lead that list ) and finally to all my players who gave to me a whole lot more than I gave to them ! "

Ben Soto is also the head coach of the Rams football team for the past 21 years.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
Cate High School
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content