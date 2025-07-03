Cate coach Ben Soto receives Hall of Fame honor from CBCA

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Longtime Cate High School coach Ben Soto was honored by the California Baseball Coaches Association with a Hall of Fame Award.

He was commended for his success and service to California high school baseball.

Soto has led the Rams baseball team in Carpinteria for 32 years and has won 17 league titles.

"I am honored for this acknowledgement and a heartfelt thanks to God for putting me on this coaching path that I am on," began Soto.

"To all the coaches ( to many to name ) who I have coached with that have influenced me in a positive way, ( Mr. Pannizion and Mr Warren to lead that list ) and finally to all my players who gave to me a whole lot more than I gave to them ! "

Ben Soto is also the head coach of the Rams football team for the past 21 years.