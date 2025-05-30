Skip to Content
High School Sports

CIF-Central Section Championship results in baseball and softball

CIF CENTRAL
Orcutt Academy softball wins CIF crown
By
Published 10:03 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

CIF-Central Section Baseball:

Division 3: Fowler 10, Morro Bay 1

CIF-Central Section Baseball:

Division 5: Orcutt Academy 3, Dos Palos 0

(more to come)

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
cif central scores
KEYT

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content