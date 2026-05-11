All crew members successfully rescued from fire at Platform Habitat off Carpinteria coast Monday

SANTA BARBARA CHANNEL, Calif. (KEYT) – All crew members have been rescued from a fire at an offshore natural gas platform about 7.5 nautical miles off the coast of Carpinteria Monday morning.

Platform Habitat, part of the Pitas Point Unit, caught fire Monday morning and all 26 crew members have been safely returned to shore with two minor injuries reported from the scene shared the U.S. Coast Guard with Your News Channel.

Fire response at Platform Habitat on May 11, 2026. Image courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The image below, courtesy of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, shows the location of Platform Habitat and the Pitas Point Unit southwest of Carpinteria.

A 45-foot Coast Guard vessel remains on the scene of the burning platform added the U.S. Coast Guard.

The platform was first installed in 1981 and produces natural gas that is sent to the Carpinteria Onshore Gas Terminal detailed the City of Carpinteria.

The Coast Guard is coordinating a joint response that was started with the initial call of a fire at the platform at 7:12 a.m. Monday and there is an active 1000 yard safety zone in effect noted the federal agency.

This is in the district of Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-California) who is in Washington D.C. and he has been alerted. He says "my office is closely monitoring reports of a fire on Platform Habitat, and we are in active communication with the U.S. Coast Guard to assess the situation."

State Assemblyman Gregg Hart is in Sacramento and has been briefed on the situation. He will have a statement later today.

The oil platform crew boat Alan T is in the area. It is not known at this time if it was involved in the crew rescue.

There has been heavy fog in the area. No aircraft were immediately deployed.