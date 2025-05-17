Skip to Content
High School Sports

DP uses the long ball to win 11 inning first round road playoff game

DP BASEBALL.00_00_27_09.Still001
John Hajda
Alexander Hajda tied the game at 3 with a 2-run hr in 6th inning
By
New
Published 12:26 am

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School went deep to pull out a 5-3 11-inning CIF-SS Division 4 first round win in the baseball playoffs.

Trailing 3-1 at Katella, Alexander Hajda tied the game with a 2-run home run right-center field.

(Video courtesy of John Hajda).

The game stay tied at 3 until the top of the 11th inning.

Charlie Potter led off the inning with a double and Marcus Carbajal followed with a 2-run homer to center.

(Video courtesy of Stephanie Young).

Dos Pueblos advances a second round playoff game at Valencia on Tuesday, May 20th.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
dos pueblos chargers
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content