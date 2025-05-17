DP uses the long ball to win 11 inning first round road playoff game

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School went deep to pull out a 5-3 11-inning CIF-SS Division 4 first round win in the baseball playoffs.

Trailing 3-1 at Katella, Alexander Hajda tied the game with a 2-run home run right-center field.

(Video courtesy of John Hajda).

The game stay tied at 3 until the top of the 11th inning.

Charlie Potter led off the inning with a double and Marcus Carbajal followed with a 2-run homer to center.

(Video courtesy of Stephanie Young).

Dos Pueblos advances a second round playoff game at Valencia on Tuesday, May 20th.